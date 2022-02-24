Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen with active noise cancellation, hands-free Alexa, price set at Rs 11,999

Amazon has launched the Echo Buds 2nd Generation in the market. The Echo Buds 2nd Generation come with Active Noise Cancellation technology, wireless charging capability, and hands-free access to Alexa. Echo Buds 2nd Gen are compatible with Android and iOS phones and also support access to Google Assistant and Siri through customizable tap controls.

Talking about the new launch, Parag Gupta, Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, said, "We are glad to add an on-the-go device in the Echo range and eager to learn from our customers' experience as they take Alexa with them. With the Echo Buds, customers can use Alexa throughout their day, whether at home, walking in the neighborhood, or commuting to work. Customers can just ask Alexa to play music, listen to audiobooks, call their loved ones, and do so much more while they are on the go. My favorite is the newly launched feature where I can ask Alexa to move the song I was listening to on my other Echo device to my Echo buds, and it plays exactly from where I left off."

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: Price and availability

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Generation has been launched in India at Rs 11,999. Amazon is offering a limited period discount of Rs 1000, which brings the price down to Rs 10,999. The all-new echo buds 2nd generation can be purchased from the Amazon India website.

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: Specifications

The Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen is powered by an advanced chipset and each bud is equipped with an extended dynamic range. The earbuds also come with active noise cancellation. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation, press and hold either earbud or just say, "Alexa, turn on noise cancellation". There is also a pass-through mode that will let you listen to the noise in your surroundings. To enable pass-through mode, press and hold on either earbud or by saying, "Alexa, turn on Passthrough."

As far as the battery is concerned, the Echo Buds can go on for up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation and Alexa Wake word on. The case has additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. You can also check your battery status while wearing Echo Buds, by simply saying "Alexa, what's my battery status?". The battery status can also be checked on the app.