Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) speaker with motion detection launched in India, priced at Rs 5,499

Amazon has launched a new Echo Dot smart speaker with motion detection and temperature sensor. Design-wise, the new Echo Dot (2023 or 5th-generation) looks similar to its predecessors, though Amazon promises "deeper bass and clearer vocals than all previous generations." Since the smart speaker is powered by Amazon virtual assistant Alexa, users can use Hindi and English voice commands to play music, control smart home appliances, set timers, and add create reminders.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) price in India

The new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) carries a price tag of Rs 5,499, but the company is offering an introductory price of Rs 4,999. The smart speaker with a temporary price cut will be available from March 2 to 4 on Amazon India. Users can also purchase it via online and offline stores of Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and others.

Around the same time, Amazon is offering discounts on its in-house Alexa-enabled products such as Echo, Fire TV, and more to celebrate Alexa's fifth Anniversary in India. The Echo Dot (5th-Gen) comes in black, blue, and white colour options. All variants include LED lights at the bottom that glow blue.

Notably, the Echo Dot (4th-gen) speaker is selling for Rs 3,449 on Amazon India.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) specifications

As mentioned, the new Amazon Echo Dot looks similar to the fourth-gen model, though the former is lighter (304 grams). Users need to connect the speaker to a power source and Wi-Fi to use it. Additionally, the speaker needs to be paired with the Alexa app for Android or iOS. The speaker supports dual-band Wi-Fi.

The driver size on the new Echo Dot (5th-gen) has been increased to offer louder sound output. Amazon has also removed the 3.5mm audio jack on the current-gen model.

The biggest addition this year is the in-built ultrasound motion detection and temperature sensor that allows customers to set up helpful smart home routines with compatible gadgets. With this, users can use the Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) to "automatically switch on the room lights on entering the room" and "automatically switch on the AC if the room gets too warm," respectively.

Otherwise, the Alexa app already lets users set routines to switch on/off compatible gadgets at specific hours. The new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) smart speaker also includes in-line controls to manage volume and trigger Alexa, similar to older models. There's also a mic-off button to ensure the users' privacy. In terms of ports, there's only a power port.