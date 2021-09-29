Amazon Echo Show 15, Halo View, Astro and everything else Amazon announced at its hardware event

Amazon announced a slew of products at its hardware event held virtually on Tuesday. The company announced the all-new Echo Show 15, Amazon Halo View, Amazon Glow and the Amazon Glow along with a few Ring, Blink video doorbell and more Apart from the new devices, Amazon also added new features to its voice assistant, Alexa. Most devices that were announced will be available in US later this year.

Amazon had announced its largest ever smart display Echo Show 15 with a 15-inch display. The Echo Show 15 looks nothing like the previously-announced echo show products. It does not have any speaker attached to the display. The Echo Show has thin borders and looks more like a mini TV or photo frame. The Echo Show 15 can be hanged virtually as well horizontally on the wall. The display can be used to check time and date, it can also be used as sticky note board, which means that you can leave notes for your family member when they are not around.

The Echo Show 15 also has a Visual ID feature. If you enrol for the visual ID, the smart display will recognise you and display things that are meant for you. For instance, if there is a message for you on the sticky note, the display will show it to you. If you had saved a date or set a reminder for something, you will be shown that. If you set up your child's Visual ID, the Echo Show 15 will only display things that are suitable for the age of the child.

Talking about the Echo Show, Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa said, "Echo Show 15 brings everything that makes your household tick into one place. With a redesigned home screen and Alexa widgets, you can customize Echo Show 15 to see your shared family calendar, manage to-do lists and reminders, find meal inspiration, and keep track of your incoming packages. Plus, Echo Show 15 can adapt to your home environment with full-screen photos or art, so it's always there when you need it, but fades beautifully into the background when you don't."

Echo Show 15 also helps you stay connected with loved ones inside and outside the home. With the sticky notes widget, you can leave a note about dinner time for family members, or a reminder to take the dog for a walk. Plus, with visual ID you can send a note directly to a specific family member, which will only show up when Alexa recognizes them in front of the device. With its 15.6-inch screen and 5-megapixel camera, Echo Show 15 is also great for video calls, or to Drop In on a loved one inside or outside of your house.

Amazon Halo View

Amazon also announced an updated version of its fitness tracker called the Halo View. The fitness tracker this time comes with a display. Amazon announced expansions to Amazon Halo with three new additions to the Halo family: Halo View, a new health tracker with an AMOLED color display for at-a-glance access to Halo health metrics; Halo Fitness, a new service with hundreds of studio-quality workout classes; and Halo Nutrition, a new experience to help build healthy eating habits

Amazon Glow

Amazon had announced Glow exclusively for kids. The new interactive device brings a new magic to video calls and transforms the way kids connect with remote loved ones by participating in activities together. During video calls on Glow, kids see remote loved ones on a dedicated 8" display while reading stories, playing games, and creating art on a 19" touch-sensitive, projected space.

Amazon Astro

The highlight of the event was the Amazon Astro robot. Astro is a new and different kind of robot, one that's designed to help customers with a range of tasks like home monitoring and keeping in touch with family. It brings together new advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing in a package that's designed to be helpful and convenient.