Amazon employee feels dragging layoffs for over 6 months is torture, says company can do better

Amazon announced yet another round of large-scale layoffs earlier this week. The company said that it has decided to fire 9,000 people globally and that employees from AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch will be affected. Last year, Amazon had fired 18,000 people from various departments. With tech giants like Amazon announcing large-scale layoffs, the tech sector is going through an upheaval. In January this year, news surfaced that in order to cut costs, Amazon is also selling some of its empty office spaces.

Amazon employee on layoffs

An Amazon employee has shared her views about the whole situation on LinkedIn and wrote that it is 'gut-wrenching' to lose coworkers. She adds that even though she understands the company's decision to cut costs, stretching the layoffs for over six months feels like 'torture'. She concluded her post by saying that the company can, and must, do better.

The post read, "I'm currently in the People Experience & Tech (PXT) org at Amazon. We've been impacted by 3 separate rounds of layoffs since November. It's gut-wrenching to lose co-workers. As an added bonus, those of us that were fortunate enough to keep our jobs have had to absorb an unmanageable amount of work. I understand the need to cut costs, but dragging this out over 6 months is torture. Not pulling back on priorities with reduced staff demonstrates poor leadership. Amazon can and should do better."

Amazon CEO's note on layoffs

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in the blog post announcing the second round of layoffs, had called it a 'difficult decision'. He wrote,"As we've just concluded the second phase of our operating plan ("OP2") this past week, I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks-mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term."

Elaborating further on why the company is announcing mass layoffs again, Jassy wrote that the company has decided to be more 'streamlined' when it comes to its costs and number of employees.

He wrote, "As part of our annual planning process, leaders across the company work with their teams to decide what investments they want to make for the future, prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole. However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount. The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers' lives and Amazon as a whole."