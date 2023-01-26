Amazon employee makes shocking claims, says robots are treated better than workers 

An Amazon Warehouse worker has made shocking claims about the unjust treatment of employees. He has claimed that the company treats its robots better than its human staff. Currently, the Amazon workers at a warehouse in London have been on strike. About 1000 workers are protesting Amazon's 5 per cent pay increase last year, which is way below the rise in the cost of living.

Talking about Amazon's unfair treatment of employees, an Amazon worker, Darren Westwood, who works at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry, UK, told BBC Breakfast, "I wish we were treated like robots, because the robots are treated better than us. Another Amazon worker also alleged that the robots can turn to the technician when things go wrong but they have nobody to turn to when things go wrong.

Amazon has increased the pay for some of its workers to £10.50 per hour. However, the workers are asking for £15 per hour because that is what Amazon pays its workers in the United States. The workers also want more money because they think they deserve it because they are working hard and they are not able to afford the things they need because of high prices.

The GMB union, which represents the workers, is asking Amazon to listen to the workers' concerns and to give them a pay increase. "They're taking on one of the world's biggest companies to fight for a decent standard of living," the organiser said.The union is also saying that it is not fair that Amazon workers in the United States are paid more than workers in the UK for doing the same job.

An Amazon spokesperson has stated that it does not expect the strike to hamper deliveries. The spokesperson has further added that the company is "proud to offer competitive pay," which starts at £10.50 to £11.45 per hour depending on location.

"Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more, including private medical insurance, subsidized meals and an employee discount, the spokesperson said.

The price of food and energy in the United Kingdom has gone up a lot, which means that overall prices for consumers have gone up 10.5% in the past year. This has made it harder for people to afford things and has caused a lot of workers to go on strike because they are not making enough money. The average wage for people in the UK is expected to go back to what it was in 2006.