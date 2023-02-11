Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Top deals on Xiaomi, iQOO and other phones you shouldn’t miss

Amazon is back with another sale on smartphones on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Amazon's new sale which is called the Fab Phones Fest will be live until February 14, 2023. The e-commerce giant will offer host of deals across smartphone brands. Additionally, buyers can get 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 using SBI Max credit cards & EMI transactions and upto Rs 1,250 on Federal bank credit card & EMI transactions and Made for each other deals on smartphone accessories.

Here are the deals on smartphones

Xiaomi Phones: Get budget-friendly Xiaomi phones for Valentine's day with special deals. The Redmi 10 Power, Redmi 10A, and Redmi A1 are available starting at just Rs 10,749, Rs 7,862, and Rs 6,499 respectively with offers from Federal bank.

Samsung Phones: Take advantage of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy M Series phones for Valentine's day. Customers can buy the Galaxy M13, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy M04 for Rs 8,699, Rs 13,999, and Rs 7,499 respectively with offers from Federal bank. Plus, customers can also get No cost EMI for 3 or 6 months on these phones.

iQOO Phones: Get exciting deals on iQOO's latest 5G phones. The iQOO Z6 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, and iQOO Neo 6 5G are available for Rs 14,499, Rs 11,999, and Rs 24,990 respectively with discounts from SBI and Federal bank.

Tecno Phones: During the Fab Phone Fest, get great deals on Tecno phones. The Tecno Spark 9 with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 13MP camera, and AI modes is available starting at Rs 7,019. The Tecno Pop 6 Pro is also available for Rs 5,399 with discounts from SBI and Federal bank.



realme Phones: Customers can get exciting offers on realme's 50 series during the Fab Phone Fest. The realme 50i Prime and realme 50A Prime are available for just Rs 6,299 and Rs 8,999 respectively with No Cost EMI for up to 3 months. The realme 50 5G with a powerful gaming processor, 5000 mAh battery, and 90Hz display is available for Rs 12,999 with no cost EMI for up to 3 months.

Oppo Phones: Upgrade your speed with the Oppo A78 during the Fab Phone Fest. It has a 5000 mAh battery, fast charging, and dual stereo speakers and is available for Rs 17,100 with bank discounts and offers. Additionally, it also has no cost EMI for 6 months.





