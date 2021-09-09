Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support launched in India at Rs 6499

Within less than a year of launching the Fire TV Stick 3rd generation, Amazon has launched it's "best" streaming device Fire TV Stick 4K Max in India. The company claims that It is 40 per cent more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K and features a new quad-core 1.8GHz processer and 2GB of RAM, the uptick in the processor loads the apps faster and provides faster navigation. Amazon also says that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the company's first media player to offer Wi-Fi 6 support.

Talking about the new Fire TV stick, Parag Gupta, Head, Amazon Devices India, said, "There is a significant increase in video streaming with several direct to streaming release and customers choosing at-home entertainment. Fire TV has millions of active users in India, who enjoy hours of content every day. With Fire TV Stick 4K Max, we have taken the best-selling streaming media player and made it even better with a faster experience and the latest connectivity that provides seamless streaming without slowing down your home Wi-Fi."

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Price and availability

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order starting today for Rs 6499 on Amazon.in and Amazon kiosks in select malls and will begin shipping to customers from October 7, 2021. This is the second most expensive streaming device launched by Amazon after the Fire TV Cube, which was launched in India for Rs 12,999.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Specifications

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features the same design as its predecessors but comes with improved insides. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with support for 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a theatre-like experience at home. Amazon has also bundled a remote with D-pad along with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Alexa voice remote can be used for watching, controlling playback, managing your smart home, and more. Four preset buttons get you to your apps quickly. You can also control your compatible TV and soundbar without needing another remote.