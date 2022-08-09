Amazon fired nearly 100,000 employees in the past few months, here's why

Amazon parted ways with close to 100,000 employees in the June quarter, the company disclosed in its earnings report. The e-commerce giant has cut down its staff by almost 6 per cent, which is by far the largest in a single quarter. Amazon is not the only tech giant to have fired people in such large numbers, other big tech companies like Microsoft, Netflix, Shopify and have fired people. Google, on the other hand, has not fired people but slowed down.

Amazon revealed in its earnings report that the company finished the June quarter with 1,523,000 full-time and part-time employees, which does not include contractors and temporary employees. The total headcount was down from 1,622,000 at the end of March. Amazon's Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky cited overstaffing as the reason behind the mass firing.

"As the variant subsided in the second half of the quarter and employees returned from leave, we quickly transitioned from being understaffed to being overstaffed, resulting in lower productivity," he said. Despite the decrease in head count, Amazon is still the largest employer in the tech industry.

Amazon is not the only company to cut down on costs. Google, too, has slowed down hiring. The company CEO Sundar Pichai had informed the employees through a memo about a slowdown in hiring.

"Because of the hiring progress achieved so far this year, we'll be slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, while still supporting our most important opportunities. For the balance of 2022 and 2023, we'll focus our hiring on engineering, technical and other critical roles, and make sure the great talent we do hire is aligned with our long-term priorities.Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we've shown on sunnier days," he wrote.

Apple too is planning to slow hiring and focus on potential divisions to cope with potential economic slump.

