Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sale begins on September 23: Best deals on wireless earphones

Amazon and Flipkart Diwali sale will officially start on September 23 for everyone and those who have dedicated membership for these platforms will be able to access the sale events a day early. A lot of smartphones and audio products will be getting massive discount. Ahead of the sale, some of the wireless earphones are already available at discounted prices. Here's a look at five best deals on wireless earphones.

OnePlus Buds Pro

The OnePlus Buds Pro comes with impressive audio quality and the good thing is it will get a big price drop on OnePlus'official website. The earphones have support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Qi wireless charging, IP55 rating and more. The company has confirmed that its premium wireless earphones will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,490, down from Rs 9,990. This basically means that the people will get a discount of Rs 3,500. But, do keep in mind that the offer will be based on bank cards. OnePlus will be hosting its Diwali sale on September 22 on its website. So, the OnePlus Buds Pro deal will go live starting today.

JBL Tune 130NC

The JBL Tune 130NC is yet another pair of wireless earphones that you can consider buying in India right now, if your budget is less than Rs 5,000. It is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 3,799. This one has support for ANC for cancelling out ambient sound. The audio quality is pretty good for its price and the earphones even come with a dual connect feature that let you connect it with two devices at a time.

Oppo Enco X2

The Oppo Enco X2 is one of the best wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000. The fit is really great. Oppo has done a good job in terms of design and the same is also the case with the audio quality. This one is pretty lightweight, so one won't have any issues in wearing the earphones whole day. The sounf quality is pretty much detailed and one will enjoy listening to some of the bass-heavy songs. It has support for ANC, which works greatly for calls. The wireless earbuds were launched in India with a starting price of Rs 10,999 and they are currently on sale for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart. So, you are getting a discount of Rs 1,000.

Sony WF-XB700

Sony announced its WF-XB700 wireless earphones earlier this year. This is for people who want to listen to deep or punchy bass tracks. It has 12mm driver unit and can offer up to 9 hours of battery life with the case. The fit is good enough and this one even has IPX4 rating for protection against water splash and sweat. However, this one lacks support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Sony WF-XB700 is priced on Flipkart for Rs 7,278.

Realme Buds Air 3

Those who want wireless earphones under Rs 5,000 can consider buying the Realme Buds Air 3 earphones. It is a decent set of earbuds and Bollywood song lovers will be pleased by it. It has support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which can cancel out most of the background sound by up to certain extent. The product has support for Realme Link app that lets you customize earphones. They are also IPX5 water resistant rated. While it is not available at a lower price on Flipkart or Amazon, people can get it at a discounted price of Rs 3,299 on Realme.com.

What to keep in mind?

Some of the audio products are already available at discounted prices, so the above mentioned prices are currently live on the e-commerce platforms. But, both Amazon and Flipkart will host their Diwali sale events starting September 23, where you can get better deals with bank card and other offers. So, one should wait for a few more days before buying any wireless earbuds.