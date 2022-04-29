Amazon found using Alexa voice data to target users with ads

If you think Amazon doesn't store your voice data, you would be in for a rude shock. As per the findings of researchers affiliated with the University of Washington, UC Davis, UC Irvine, and Northeastern University, Amazon uses voice data extracted from the Echo devices to target users with ads. For instance, if you interact with Alexa about a particular brand or product, Amazon may start showing you similar products. The findings reveal that Amazon serves targeted ads on-platform (Echo devices) as well as off-platform (web).

The report titled, "Your Echos are Heard: Tracking, Profiling, and Ad Targeting in the Amazon Smart Speaker Ecosystem, shows that Amazon shares your voice data with its third party advertising partners. Amazon collects data from your interactions with Alexa and uses it to serve targeted ads.

"Our results show that Amazon and third parties (including advertising and tracking services) collect smart speaker interaction data. We find that Amazon processes voice data to infer user interests and uses it to serve targeted ads on-platform (Echo devices) as well as off-platform (web). Smart speaker interaction leads to as much as 30X higher ad bids from advertisers. Finally, we find that Amazon's and skills' operational practices are often not clearly disclosed in their privacy policies," the report reveals.

Amazon, however, has denied the allegations. In a statement to The Verge, the company spokesperson said that Amazon does not use voice data from Alexa interactions. "Similar to what you'd experience if you made a purchase on Amazon.com or requested a song through Amazon Music, if you ask Alexa to order paper towels or to play a song on Amazon Music, the record of that purchase or song play may inform relevant ads shown on Amazon or other sites where Amazon places ads."

The company spokesperson Lauren Raemhild further added that-the users may receive interest-based ads when they use ad-supported content like music or radio. She also clarified that Amazon does not record conversations or share them with developers without the users' consent. Amazon does have the option of letting users opt out of ad targeting. The company has called the findings by the team of researchers "flawed". The company has said that the research is based on inaccurate inferences or speculation by the authors and does not reflect how Alexa works.