Amazon gifting days sale brings accessories starting at Rs 99

Amazon, the American e-commerce giant is currently hosting its Accessories Gifting Days sale. The sale which is applicable on mobile phone accessories will run from December 17 to December 22.

The Accessories Gifting Days sale includes top brands like OnePlus, Apple, boAt, Realme, Zebronics, and more. The sale is also applicable across categories including power banks, headsets, cases and covers, cables and chargers, screen protectors, and more.

Besides the sale discounts, Amazon is further offering a 10 percent instant discount on OneCard Credit cards

The Syska 10000 mAh Power Bank is available for Rs. 749. It prolongs the battery life by modulating the pulse width which in return reduces the energy consumption of recharging. It is universally compatible with all types of smartphones and tablets. The soft buttons make it easy for anyone to use the power bank. Get the convenience of charging more than one device on the go with Syska Power Port 100. It comes with Three USB Ports to charge three devices simultaneously. The Syska 10000 mAh power bank comes with a small yet powerful LED torch built right into it.

The Mi 10000mAH Power Bank is currently available for Rs. 899 offers a large 10,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, which ensures that your devices charge quickly and you can be on the move. This power bank supports two-way fast charging. It is extremely lightweight and portable weighing just 277g. This 10000 mAh power bank features nine layers of circuit chip protection which also enhances the charging efficiency. With the dual USB output, you can charge two devices at the same time with this power bank.

The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds is currently available for Rs. 1,299. The wireless earbuds are enabled with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology which makes calls and music clearer. Nano-coating makes the earbuds waterproof and sweatproof. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. The earbuds have auto-pairing functionality which frees you from the hassle of connecting them manually to your smartphone every time. The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds offers 8 hours of music playback per charge.

The RAEGR Arc 500 Type-C PD Qi-Certified 10W Wireless charger is currently available for Rs. 1,169 on Amazon. It is a circular wireless Qi charger by Raegr that is compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones. It has safety features that provide temperature control, surge & short-circuit prevention. Its intelligent design ensures cooler and more efficient charging. The RAEGR Arc 500 Type-C PD Qi-Certified 10W is only 0.47 inches thick and weighs 59 g which makes it extremely lightweight and portable. It comes with three charging modes, 5W, 7.5W, and 10W. The high quality of the coil provides a stable charging performance of 360 degrees.