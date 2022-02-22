Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is now live: A quick look at laptop deals

Amazon is back with yet another sale event, which is already live and will continue until February 24. The sale event includes no-cost EMI, bank and exchange offers as well. Amazon is offering deals on laptops, wireless headsets and more. Products such as the Logitech G435 Wireless gaming headset, Logitech G502 mouse, and Asus RT-AX55 Ax1800 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 are on sale. Here's a quick look at the laptops deals that are available during Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale.

The HP Victus 16 is a budget gaming laptop, which is selling on Amazon for Rs 59,490. It is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which is paired with a 4GB Radeon RX5500M graphics card. You can expect an entry-level gaming performance with this device. You will be able to play some of the AAA titles, but you need to keep your expectations in check in this regard, as this laptop isn't very powerful to let you enjoy very graphically demanding games at high frame rates. It features a 16.1-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is set at 250nits, which is pretty low. But, the screen has an anti-glare coating to offer you better visibility outdoors. It has a plastic build and a 720p front camera.

Those who want a more powerful HP gaming machine can check out the Ryzen 7-5800H model of this laptop. Amazon is offering this device at a discounted price of Rs 83,990. It was originally launched in India for Rs 89,990. So, you are getting a discount of Rs 6,000 during Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale. It packs AMD's Ryzen 7-5800H processor, which is backed by a 4GB RTX 3050 graphics card. You also get a 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM and Windows 11 out of the box. It has a single level of backlighting too. For more details about this laptop, you can read our detailed review here.

Alternatively, buyers can also consider the 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop, which has the same processor that you get with this HP laptop, but with GTX 1650 4GB graphics card. It lacks a webcam, but offers a 144Hz display, a number of air vents for heat dissipation and RGB lighting. It is listed on Amazon for Rs 79,923. This price is for the 1TB SSD + 8GB RAM model.

The Asus TUF F15 laptop is also on sale and customers can get it for Rs 58,990 through Amazon. The e-commerce website is promising to offer a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass as well, which is included with the purchase of this laptop. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,000 on Amazon.

With this laptop, you get a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor, which is backed by a dedicated GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card. It comes with a backlit keyboard and a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It ships with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. If you want a laptop for casual gaming and video editing, then you can consider this. This is an entry-level laptop for gamers and is not for those professionals that require a powerful machine for editing high-resolution videos. This Asus laptop is upgradable to Windows 11 too.

But, users are advised to first check the laptop at an offline store as budget gaming laptops comprise on build quality to offer you slightly better specifications at a reasonable price. The device's screen even has a low peak brightness, similar to the HP laptop. The IPS panel does have an anti-glare coating.

Other laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 is priced at Rs 1,34,990 during Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale. The original price of this laptop is Rs 1,81,890. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop with a 15.6-inch display can be bought for Rs 62,490. It was previously selling for Rs 89,999.