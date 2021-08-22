Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top gaming laptop deals

Amazon has started its Grand Gaming Days' sale offering cashback and discounts on televisions, gaming laptops, computer accessories, and more. Customers can get up to 30% off on large screen TVs with more RAM and a higher refresh rate.

Additionally, buyers can also avail themselves of no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models. If you are looking for a new laptop for gaming here are the top picks:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has a 14-inch FHD+ display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and IPS-level anti-glare panel. It is equipped with an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Processor with a maximum clock speed of 4.3 GHz. It has 8 GB DDR4 RAM with support for up to 24 GB RAM. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 offers 512 GB of internal memory storage. It runs Windows 10 and comes with MS Office preinstalled.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 QHD

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is equipped with an ergonomic hinge that raises the device by 15mm, improving the typing, audio, and cooling performance. It has a new 7nm Ryzen 4000HS processor that offers up to 8 cores and 16 threads with blistering fast performance. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 QHD has a 14-inch QHD display with 2560x1440 pixels and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The gaming laptop comes with 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 which is upgradeable to up to 24 GB. It has 1 TB of internal M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

MSI GF75 Thin

The MSI GF75 Thin uses a 4 GB dedicated graphics card, GeForce GTX 1650 that provides great graphics performance. The 17.3-inch FHD IPS display brings you the most vibrant visuals with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It has 8 GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM expandable up to 64 GB and 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage. This light and portable gaming laptop by MSI is ultra-thin and weighs only 2.2 kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 has a 15.6 inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a peak brightness of 250 nits, utilises anti-glare, IPS Technology, and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor that delivers a superior gaming experience. It comes with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM which is expandable up to 16 GB and a highly reliable 512 GB SSD hybrid storage. It is equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.