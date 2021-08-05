Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7, iQOO Z3 available with discounts, here are details

iQOO has announced a range of offers on its smartphones. The new offers come as a part of a sale marking the 75th Independence Day celebration by the company. The deals will be available for a sale period of August 5 to August 9.

During the sale, iQOO will offer discounts and no-cost EMI schemes on its flagship iQOO 7 series as well as the iQOO Z3. The offers can only be availed on the purchase of the devices through the Amazon India website.

Among the iQOO 7 series, the iQOO 7 is on offer with a Rs 2,000 upfront discount during the sale. The discount is in the form of an Amazon Coupon. Such coupons are being offered by the sellers on several devices during the ongoing Amazon sale. All one needs to do is check a box mentioning the coupon discount, and it will be applied to the product at the time of checkout.

Similarly, iQOO 7 Legend is observing a discount of Rs 3,000 on its price through the Amazon Coupon. iQOO's mid-range offering - iQOO Z3 is also on a discount of Rs 1500.

With the price cut, the base variant of the iQOO Z3 with 6GB RAM is retailing for a price of Rs 18,490, down from its usual price of Rs 19,990. Those interested in the iQOO 7 can buy the base variant for Rs 29,990 after a Rs 2,000 upfront discount. iQOO 7 Legend base option retails for Rs 36,990.

Though, of course, there are other savings to be made. There is a 10 per cent instant discount on those who purchase any of the three devices with SBI credit cards. Amazon is also offering an extra Rs 2,000 off in exchange for your old device.

Those interested in part payments can avail up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options. Another interesting deal on offer is a free screen replacement guarantee for up to 6 months from the date of purchase.

Regular Amazon shoppers can also apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and use it to gain Rs 400 cashback, effectively bringing down the prices of the iQOO smartphones even further.