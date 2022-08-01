Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6, will offer up to 40 percent off on phones and other electronics

Amazon just recently wrapped up its Prime Day sale and it is now gearing up to host its annual Great Freedom Festival sale, which will remain live for five days. This is the special sale that Amazon will be hosting just few days before Independence Day. The latest sale event will begin on August 6 and will continue until August 10. Here's everything you need to know.

During Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Amazon India will offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank cards. So, those who have this card will be able to buy products at discounted prices. In addition to this, there will also be some regular discounts on select products, as well as limited period deals which will be available from 8:00PM to midnight during the sale event.

Amazon is promising to offer up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. While the company hasn't yet revealed the names of the phones, it is expected to confirm the details in a few days as the sale event is not too far away and Amazon usually reveals the deals before the sale event.

In case you missed out Amazon's previous sale, then you can get the product via this sale. Raksha Bandhan is also around the corner and Amazon's latest sale event will kick off this week, so one can buy gifts at discounted prices during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

There will be no-cost EMI options as well as exchange offers too on phones and other products. Apart from phones, Amazon will also provide deals and offers on laptops. It is promising to offer up to 75 percent discount on headphones, up to 40 percent on laptops, and up to 45 percent on tablets. Customers will also see deals on Amazon products such as Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, and Fire TV Stick at discounted prices.

