Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Deals on laptops and Smart TVs

Amazon is running a Great Freedom Festival Sale on its platform, which is already live. The sale event will continue till August 10. During the 5-day sale period, the e-commerce giant is offering deals on a lot of 5G phones. People will also deals and offers on laptops as well as Smart TVs. Amazon is also offering bank card as well as exchange offers on most products. Here's a quick look at some of the best deals on laptops and TVs that are available during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Deals on laptops

People who are looking for a low-budget basic laptop can check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. It comes with a 14-inch screen and 11th gen Core i3 processor. It is backed by 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop has an HD webcam with a privacy shutter feature as well as a set of 1.5W speakers with support for Dolby Audio. The Lenovo laptop is priced at Rs 34,990 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale.

Customers can consider buying the Mi Notebook Ultra laptop, which is listed on Amazon at a pretty low price. Amazon is selling it for Rs 52,990. The key features of the device are 11th gen Core i5 processor, a 15.6-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and more. This one even has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor.

The HP Pavilion 14 can also be on your buying list. The laptop is priced at Rs 55,700 on Amazon and packs a 14-inch FHD screen. It is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 5625U processor. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The device has an HD camera, a built-in microphone and a backlit keyboard as well.

Those who want a better-performing laptop can consider buying the Lenovo Yoga 7. It features a 14-inch screen that operates at 2.8K resolution and draws power from a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, which will be backed by 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It offers a backlit keyboard, full HD camera, 4quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos and more. The laptop has an OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision. However, this one is available at a much higher price. It is listed on Amazon for Rs 1,09,990, down from Rs 1,60,890.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Deals on Smart TVs

Sony's Bravia 55-inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV is on sale at a discounted price of Rs 68,390 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale. The television has support for 4K resolution and comes with 20W speakers that have Dolby Audio support. It features three HDMI ports as well as two USB ports. There is also a no-cost EMI option on the website.

There is also a 55-inch TCL Smart LED TV, which is priced at Rs 38,999. The Android TV ships with 4K Ultra HDR screen and 24W speakers. The company has provided support for Dolby Audio speakers. It has support for 60Hz HDR 10 display and popular apps like Netflix and YouTube.

If you are looking for a OnePlus TV, then you can consider buying the 65-inch OnePlus U 4K LED Smart TV. It is selling for Rs 61,999. LG's 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UQ7500) is available at an effective price of Rs 27,490 with bank card offers. It has a 4KUHD LED screen and the TV offers 20W speakers.

Sony's 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is listed at a slightly higher price range, but users will get better picture quality with Sony TV in comparison to LG. It is priced at Rs 47,990, but there is a Rs 2,000 discount coupon on Amazon, which one can apply and get the TV at an effective price of Rs 45,990. There is also an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards.

