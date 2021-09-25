Amazon Great Indian festival 2021 to go live on October 4, deals on smartphones, laptops you should not miss

Amazon's mega sale the Great Indian Festival is all set to go live on October 4. It is to be noted that every year a few days ahead of Diwali, Amazon and Flipkart host shopping festivals to offer deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops and other electronics. This year, Amazon has dedicated the Great Indian festival 2021 to small scale businesses. The company has also committed to showcasing Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

Talking about the Amazon Great Indian festival, Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, "This year's Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic. We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to offer the widest selection, value and convenience, ensuring fast delivery of their #KhushiyonKeDibbe, to get them ready for the festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes."

Amazon will offer deals and discounts on brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi's, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more.

Customers who are ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy upto 5 per cent reward points with Rs.750 as a joining bonus, signing up for Amazon Pay Later to get a flat Rs.150 back along with instant credit up to Rs.60,000, rewards worth Rs. 1000 back for customers who use Rs.1000 gift cards, rewards worth Rs. 200 by adding money to the Amazon Pay balance, and 10 percent cashback up to Rs.100 on shopping when using Amazon Pay UPI.

Amazon buyers can get discounts across categories including laptops, printers, networking devices, office electronics, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Casio, Eureka Forbes and more.



