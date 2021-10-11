Amazon Great Indian Festival: Acer Swift 3 laptop with Rs 30,000 discount is a deal worth checking out

Laptops have become a necessity in our daily lives even more so during these times when everything from classes to work has moved online. Laptops can be used for multiple tasks like browsing the internet, viewing videos, listening to music, playing games, etc.

Amazon, the American e-commerce giant is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale, offering great deals and steep discounts across categories including laptops. The Acer Swift 3 laptop discount is one such deal you should not miss. It is currently available on Amazon with a discount of Rs. 30,000. If you are looking for a new laptop, this is a deal you should definitely not miss.

The Acer Swift 3 which was originally priced at Rs. 89,999 is currently available for Rs. 59,999 as part of the Great Indian Festival sale. Acer Swift 3 is built with an aluminium and magnesium body of weighs only 1.2kg and the laptop is only 15.9 mm thick. It has a slim and sleek design.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-core processor paired with an 8GB DDR4 RAM along with a 512GB SSD. It additionally has an AMD Radeon Graphics that renders high-quality visuals with a higher refresh rate. The laptop has a faster response time and due to its SSD drive which enables faster access to stored data. The RAM and fast processor lets you multitask with ease.

The laptop boasts a 14 inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080p. It has a high peak brightness of 300 nits. Acer ComfyView LED-backlit uses exacolour technology to provide enhanced colour contrast. The Acer Swift 3 comes pre-installed with a 64 bit Windows home 10 operating system. The 48Wh lithium battery provides over 12 hours of battery life. Additionally, the laptop has Alexa built-in and a fingerprint reader.

Even though the laptop is already selling at a discount of Rs. 30,000, Amazon is still offering a further up to Rs. 18,100 off on exchanging your old laptop. American Express credit card holders can avail of a further 10% instant discount on their purchase capped at a maximum of Rs. 1,750.

Similarly, Citibank credit card holders can avail of a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions. Rupay credit card holders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 500, while RBL bank credit card holders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions.