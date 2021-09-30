Amazon Great Indian Festival: All deals on Redmi smartphones revealed

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is strongly positioned in the mid-range and entry-level smartphone market. Its value for money offerings has made it the most popular brand in this segment. The brand has a host of smartphones to choose from, which range from around Rs 5000 to Rs 25000. In case you were planning to pick a Redmi device, it might be just the right time.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is around the corner, with the sale beginning on October 2 for Prime members and October 3 for non-Prime consumers. Ahead of the sale, Redmi has revealed all the deals. As per which Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S will be available for 18,999, 16,499 and Rs 12,999, respectively. Whereas the Redmi 9, Redmi A will go for 8,799 and 6,799. So here's the list of all Redmi devices with the reduced price and other key details.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The highly popular mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will also be available at Rs 18,999 during the sale. It sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. A Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the smartphone coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The device features a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a 5020mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro placed just below the Note 10 Pro Max has also received a price cut. It will sell for Rs 16,499 during the sale, making it an enticing option. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max are almost identical smartphones with the only major difference in the primary cameras. Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. A Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the smartphone. The device gets a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10. While the Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, the Redmi 10S gets an Helio G95 SoC. It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The smartphone is offered with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Redmi Note 10S has a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone ships with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33 fast charging. Redmi Note 10S with a price cut of Rs 2000 will be available for Rs 12,999 as part of the sale.

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime is a budget offering that ships with a big 6000mAh battery. The smartphone comes with decent hardware with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood. It features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, it sports a 50-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. Redmi 10 Prime will sell for Rs 11,999 during the sale.

Redmi 9

The affordable Redmi 9 with a price drop of Rs 700 will sell for Rs 8,799 during the sale. It features a 6.53inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The Redmi 9 is powered by an octa-core Helio G35 chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. It is further paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device gets 13-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Finally, a 5000mAh battery powers this device.

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A will serve as a perfect option for users on a tight budget. It usually sells for Rs 6999 but will be available for Rs 6,799 during the sale. The Redmi 9A is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel. An octa-core Helio G25 SoC powers this device. Moreover, it gets a 13-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies.