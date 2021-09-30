Amazon Great Indian Festival: All deals on Vivo smartphones revealed

The Amazon Great Indian will begin on October 3 for non-Prime members and a day earlier for the Prime members. With just a couple of days left in the sale, Amazon has begun revealing most of the deals. Recently deals on Vivo smartphones were revealed. This includes devices like Vivo X60, Vivo Y21, Vivo Y73 and more. Here are the discounted prices and other details of these Vivo smartphones.

Vivo X60

Vivo's high-end offering Vivo X60 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 34,990. The major highlight of this device is its camera system. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens with OIS and two other 13-megapixel telephoto and ultra-wide sensors. While on the front, it gets a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Vivo X60 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. It also gets a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Vivo X60 is a powerful device with a great set of cameras. And the price cut makes it a steal deal.

Vivo Y21

The Vivo Y21 is a midrange powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The Vivo Y21 has a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens on the rear. Whereas on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device has a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Vivo Y21 with a price cut is now available at a starting price of Rs 13,990.

Vivo Y73

The base variant of Vivo Y73 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is made available for Rs 20,990. It features a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC powers the smartphone. In terms of optics, Vivo Y73 gets a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 4000mAh battery with 33W charging powers this device.

Vivo Y33s

The Vivo Y33s has also received a price cut and is selling for Rs 17,990. The smartphone gets a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset powers this device, which is further coupled with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Vivo Y33s gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Moreover, the device gets a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Vivo Y20G 2021

The Vivo Y20G 2021 is another affordable offering on this list. It was launched at Rs 14,990 but will be available for Rs 13,990 during the sale. The smartphone features a 6.51-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Helio G80 chipset and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone gets a 13-megapixel triple camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. A 5000mAh battery powers the Vivo Y20G 2021.