Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazfit Bip U Pro with Alexa built-in is an excellent entry-level smartwatch

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is currently going on, it kicked off on October 3 and is a month-long event this time around. The American e-commerce giant is offering steep discounts and deals across categories including smartwatches and fitness bands. Besides the promotional offers and discounts, Amazon has also tied with several leading banks to offer further bank-specific discounts.

Smartwatches have become increasingly popular in recent years, not only have they become much better with their battery performance but also offer several helpful features. The dial of a smartwatch can be customised to suit your attire and clothing. Moreover, a smartwatch can track your health parameters like pulse and heart rate along with keeping a track of your workouts such as distance covered, calories burned, etc. They also let you check notifications or answer a call without the need of taking out your smartphone from your pocket. With so many advantages and more, a smartwatch can be a great addition to your wardrobe. If you are looking for a stylish yet affordable smartwatch check out the Amazfit Bip U Pro.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is currently available for Rs. 3,999 on Amazon down from its earlier launch price of Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch has Alexa support built-in. The Amazfit Bip U offers a large 1.4-inch display, SpO2 monitoring, PAI health assessment system, stress monitoring, 60+ sports tracking modes, 9-day battery life, and built-in GPS tracking.

It is available in Black, Green, and Pink colour options. The smartwatch is 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning you can even wear the Bip U for swimming and it will track your movements. It can accurately monitor your sleep stages, including those of deep sleep, light sleep, REM, awake time, and afternoon naps, and interpret the characteristics to provide you sleep quality score and insight.

Further, Amazon is offering a further 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for ICICI Bank credit card holders. Similarly, Kotak Bank debit card holders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 and Kotak Bank credit card holders can avail an instant discount of 10% up to Rs. 1,500. There is also a 10% instant discount available for RuPay debit cards and ICICI bank debit cards.