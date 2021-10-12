Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple AirPods Pro selling at Rs 18,990 is still a decent offer to grab

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is here and while it is entering its last there are still some pretty decent offers up for grabs across categories including wireless earbuds. Wireless earbuds have become more efficient with their battery life, connectivity range, and sound quality. Thanks to the latest Bluetooth v5.0, wireless earbuds can now not only compete but outperform wired ones.

These wireless earbuds are especially handy for calling, you can use them to talk on the phone while driving, riding a bike, or in the metro. If you are considering buying wireless earbuds, the American e-commerce giant is currently offering a great deal on Apple's AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro is the top of the line wireless earbuds offering from Apple. They are currently available for Rs. 18,990, Rs. 6,000 steep discount from their original price of Rs. 24,990. The earbuds from Apple feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for immersive sound. You can easily switch between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.

The Bluetooth earbuds come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit. The vents in the earbuds are designed to keep the pressure equalised on both sides of the earbuds. Apple AirPods Pro is powered by an H1 chip that works together to produce superior sound in a compact design. It also houses a custom speaker driver and a high dynamic range amplifier.

These wireless earbuds are both water and sweat-resistant making them an ideal choice for those who like listening to music during workouts or sports. The Adaptive EQ technology automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear. The earbuds are easy to set up and allow you to share a song between two sets of AirPods and even have Siri announce messages.

The AirPods Pro has a long battery life of 24 hours including the charging case. The earbuds themselves provide a listening time of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. Moreover, the AirPods Pro is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, meaning you do not have to deal with pesky charging wires.

Even though the AirPods Pro is already selling at a discount of Rs. 6,000, Amazon is still offering further discounts to certain Credit Cardholders. American Express credit card holders can avail of a further 10% instant discount on their purchase capped at a maximum of Rs. 1,750.

Similarly, Citibank credit cardholders can avail of a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions. Rupay credit cardholders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 500, while RBL bank credit cardholders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions.

However, it is important to note that today is the last day you can avail the various Bank offers.