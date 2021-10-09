Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple iPad Air with massive Rs 8,000 discount is a deal for tablet lovers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale went live on October 3 and the sale will go on for a month. Every year, a couple of days ahead of Diwali, Dussera, Amazon and Flipkart host mega sale events to provide tons of deals and discounts to users. This year too, both Flipkart and Amazon are running Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales simultaneously. The Amazon sale would confiture for a month while the Flipkart sale would end on October 10.

Amazon is offering scores of deals on categories including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and laptops and more. Additionally, buyers can also avail bank discounts on selected products. For that, you either have to be an HDFC card holder or a Citi Bank user. Amazon is also offering crazy deals on Apple products including the iPhones and iPad. The deal on iPad is something you should not miss if you are planning to buy a powerful tablet that takes care of your entertainment as well as helps you in getting down your office chores.

The iPad 4th generation is being sold on Amazon for Rs 46,990 during the Great Indian Festival sale. The iPad was originally launched at Rs 54,900 for the 64GB. However, if you play up well, you can get the device for less than Rs 40,000. That is when if you an old device to exchange for the new one and get Rs 13,650 in return for your old tablet. To further sweeten the deal, if you pay using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get a flat discount of Rs 750. This would further bring the price down to Rs 46,150.

The iPad 4th generation at Rs 46,990 is a deal you should not miss because it is one of the most practical and powerful tablets available in the market. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour. The tablet is powered by an A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. The iPad comes with a top-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of the camera, the tablet features a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 7-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The iPad is offered in six interesting colours including Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue.



