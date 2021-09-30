Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best affordable 32-inch Smart TVs you can buy right now

Want to enjoy a better visual experience with a more vivid and life-like picture quality? LED TVs offer some of the best picture clarity available in the market currently. These TVs are slim, easy to set up and provide a much more immersive movie or sports viewing experience. Whether you are considering buying a new TV for watching news or series, with these High definitions Smart LED TVs your TV viewing experience will be elevated.

As a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale that is set to begin from October 3, Amazon will be offering great deals and discounts on top televisions from manufacturers. Thus in this article, we decided to bring for you the top affordable 32 inches Smart LED TVs with stunning picture quality.

LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV

The LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV has an HD ready display with a 1366x768p resolution. The TV renders stunning picture quality and a more vibrant colour. The advanced image processor adjusts for richer and more natural images. The LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV offers the same colour accuracy from every angle. The smart TV features active HDR that optimises every scene, delivering delicate details and rich colours. The 10W built-in speakers offer loud and clearer audio output with Dolby audio. The quad-core processor that powers this smart TV eliminates noise and creates more dynamic colour and contrast. Low-resolution images are upscaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. You can enjoy all your favourite movies & TV series on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and many more on your LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV

Sony Bravia KLV-32W622G

The Sony Bravia KLV-32W622G is a 32 inch HD-ready smart LED tv with a 1366x768p resolution. It runs on Android OS and has a refresh rate of 60hz. It features 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. It has Sony's patent X-Reality pro picture processing which upscales every pixel for clarity. It is equipped with High Dynamic Range (HDR), technology that preserves details lost in the darkest and brightest areas of a picture, rendering a more dynamic picture. The Sony Bravia KLV-32W622G is accompanied by a 20W speaker and built-in subwoofer. Clear audio+ feature fine-tunes tv sound offers an immersive experience. The easy-to-use smart universal remote lets you operate the set-top box and tv with a single remote. This television supports multiple Indian languages and comes with YouTube and Netflix pre-installed.

LG 32 Inches HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM563BPTC

The LG 32 Inches HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM563BPTC is another HD offering from the South Korean giant with a resolution of 1366x768p. It has a refresh rate of 50Hz, reducing blur and rendering clear motion images. The active HDR technology on this TV provides delicate detail and lifelike colour with a wider range of contrast. The AI-assisted LG magic remote lets you voice operate your smart TV, easily and effectively. You can mirror your smartphone or tablet's screen onto this smart TV. The 35W powerful speakers with Dolby digital plus and DTS support provide the ultimate sound and bass experience with a built-in woofer. The LG 32 Inches HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM563BPTC has 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting the various devices. It supports all online streaming platforms and offers a wide viewing angle, which means the picture can be seen clearly from every angle.

Kodak 32 inches HD Ready LED Smart TV

The Kodak 32 inches HD Ready LED Smart TV has a resolution of 1366x768p delivering sharper pictures and vivid colours. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz that reduces blur. It comes with 2 HDMI connectivity ports and 2 USB ports. It runs on Android OS and has a smartphone-like feel that gives you a user-friendly and easy way to use and operate your favourite apps. The MiraCast function allows you to mirror your smartphone on your TV and use the smartphone as a remote or keyboard. The 20W built-in speakers produce crystal clear sound that makes your viewing experience more immersive. The Kodak 32 inches HD Ready LED Smart TV has 8GB of internal storage to store all your apps and more.