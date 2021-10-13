Amazon Great Indian Festival: boAt Airdopes 441 at Rs 1,799 is a steal deal

The popularity of TWS earphones has seen a sudden surge in recent times. Earlier, these earphones were not so capable and offered average sound quality, battery life. But that has changed quite a lot, with budget earphones offering decent performance. In case you were planning to get a budget TWS earphone, there's an absolutely fantastic deal being offered on the boAt Airdopes 441. The earphones were launched at Rs 2,499, but in this sale, you can purchase them just for Rs 1,799. So you would not want to miss out on this.

The boAt Airdopes 411 has an in-ear design with fins on top of the earbuds for a better grip. It is available in a total of seven colour options. The earphone gets Bluetooth 5.0 support with a range of 10 meters. Supported Bluetooth codecs include HSF, HFP, A2DP and AVRCP. The device is IPX7 rated, so it can at least take a few splashes.

The TWS earphones feature 6mm drivers and have touch controls. boAt Airdopes 441 are said to offer 25 hours of battery life, including 5 hours on the earbuds. Besides this, it includes a feature called Insta Wake N' Pair that allows the earbuds to connect with the device as soon as the lid opens. Then there's voice assistant support and a Type-C port for charging.

boAt Airdopes 411 is a great overall package with a decent design, water resistance, good battery and sound quality. At a discounted price of Rs 1,799 is a sweet deal to consider.