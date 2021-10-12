Amazon Great Indian Festival: boAt Airdopes 621 available with massive discount

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has some exciting headphone deals on offer. These deals are spread across all segments so that you can find a great deal irrespective of your budget. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering up to an 80 per cent discount on headphones and speakers. So if you were planning one, there wouldn't be a better time than this.

We have spotted a great deal on the boAt Airdopes 621. These were launched in March this year for Rs 2,999, but in the ongoing sale, they can be availed for just Rs 1999. Now that's a massive discount of Rs 1,000 making it a steal deal. Plus, American Express, Citi Bank, and RBL Bank users are eligible for additional bank discounts. According to terms and conditions, the consumer can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1750. The minimum order to get this instant discount differs for each bank. It's worth noting that the discounts are valid on select products. The bank offers are available until October 12, i.e. today.

Now that you have found out about the deal. Let's quickly run through the specs and features of the boAt Airdopes 621. It has an in-ear design with fins on top of the earphones for a better overall fit. Interestingly, the case has a display that shows the remaining battery percentage. Also, the case can act as a power bank when needed.

The boAt Airdopes 621 ships with 6mm drivers that offer decent sound output and good bass. The earphones are IPX7 rated so that you can take them for gym sessions. There's also support for Google Assistant and Siri. Each earbud gets a 35mAh battery with up to 5.5 hours of battery life. Whereas with the case included, the battery life can be extended to 150 hours.

The boAt Airdopes 621 is a great set of TWS earphones for Rs 1999. These earphones offer crazy battery life, decent sound output and some interesting features.