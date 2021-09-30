Amazon Great Indian Festival: Deals on Oppo A31, A16, F19 Pro, and other Oppo phones revealed

Almost all smartphone manufacturers will be offering deals during the Amazon Great Indian Sale that kicks off on October 3. While some manufacturers are yet to reveal the deals, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the list of smartphones that will be available at a discounted price. The list has multiple smartphones, but we have picked the top ones to help you make the right purchase decision.

Oppo A31

Oppo A31 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 11,490. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an Helio P35 chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. Oppo A31 is offered with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device sports a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a single 8-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. A 4230mAh battery powers this device.

Oppo A16

The Oppo A16 is another budget device available under Rs 15k during the sale. Its base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling for Rs 13,990. The smartphone features a 6.52 inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Oppo A16 ships with an octa-core Helio G35 chipset. The chipset is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Oppo F19 Pro

The Oppo F19 Pro with a price cut is now selling for Rs 21,990. The device is powered by an octa-core Helio P95 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Oppo F19 gets a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Moreover, the device has a 4310mAh battery with support for 30W charging.

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo's midrange A74 5G is also on sale for a discounted price of Rs 15,990. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It ships with a Snapdragon 480 chipset clocked at 2GHz. The smartphone is offered in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. In terms of optics, the device gets a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. A 5000mAh battery with 18W charging powers this device.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is the most powerful device on this list. It is powered by MediaTek Helio 800U based on a 7nm manufacturing process and clocked at 2.4GHz. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G sports a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone with a price cut is now available for Rs 25,990.