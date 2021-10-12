Amazon Great Indian Festival: Dell 14 (2021) available with massive discount

Amazon is offering a plethora of good deals as part of this sale. This also includes laptops which are selling at up to 50 per cent discounted prices. Plus, there are bank offers to make the deals even more lucrative. The deals are spread across all segments so that you can grab a good deal irrespective of your budget. So if you're looking for a laptop under Rs 50000, check out the great deal offered on Dell 14 (2021).

The laptop retails around Rs 55,000, but in the ongoing sale, it can be availed just for Rs 45,490. Further, American Express, Citi Bank, and RBL Bank users are eligible for additional bank discounts. According to terms and conditions, the consumer can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1750. The minimum order to get this instant discount differs for each bank. It's worth noting that the discounts are valid on select products. The bank offers are available until October 12, i.e. today.

Now that you have found out about the deal. Let's quickly run through the specs of the Dell 14 (2021). The laptop features a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3450 chipset clocked at 3.5GHz. The Graphical tasks are handled by the integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU. There's 8GB DDR4 RAM on this model, which is paired with 256 GB SSD storage.

Port options on Dell 14 (2021) include two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an ethernet port, a micro-SD port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop has a stereo speaker setup and weighs 1.59 kg. Moreover, it gets Windows 10 support and MS Office inbuilt.

The Dell 14 (2021) has good hardware, a lightweight design and all the necessary port options. At a discounted price of Rs 45,490, it's a deal worth your money.