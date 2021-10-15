Amazon Great Indian Festival: Dyson V8 Absolute+ available with big discounts during the sale

Cleaning the house is a tough task. But gadgets can help. One such gadget is Dyson V8 Absolute+. This is a pricey vacuum cleaner loaded with top features and technologies. However, it's pricey on regular days. Currently it is on sale in Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, making it a good time to get the device in case you are eying it. In the sale the Dyson V8 Absolute+ is selling at a price of Rs 27,990 after a discount of Rs 12,000.

The Dyson V8 Absolute+ was launched at Rs 39,990 in the country but it can now be availed just for Rs 27,990. In addition to this there are bank discounts to make the deal even more lucrative. So, let's quickly break down this this deal.

The Dyson V8 Absolute+ with a flat discount of Rs 12,000 is now selling for Rs 27,990. Plus, there are additional bank offers on Axis and Citibank credit/debit card transactions. Consumers are eligible for an Instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1000 on Credit or Debit transactions (non-EMI). Whereas on EMI transactions, they can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,250 discount. The bank offers are valid until October 17, so you need to hurry up to make the most of this deal.

The Dyson V8 Absolute+ is a wireless vacuum cleaner unlike the traditional corded ones. It can be fully charged in about 5 hours to provide 40 mins of cleaning. This device has a digital motor that rotates at up to 1,10,000 rpm. Dyson V8 Absolute+ has a total of 8 accessories including a soft-roller, which is ideal for hardwood, tile, and other non-carpeted surfaces.