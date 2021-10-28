Amazon Great Indian Festival ends November 2: Top mobile deals you can check out

Amazon is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale that started on October 3 and ends on November 2. The sale is offering some great deals and steep discounts across categories including smartphones.

Most of us use smartphones for a variety of uses, for carrying out official work, listening to music, playing games, taking photos, etc. With so many expectations from your smartphone, it is annoying when it hangs or the apps crash due to a lack of multitasking capability. If you are someone that likes or has to keep several apps running in the background and does not want to compromise on the performance aspect then have a look at this list of smartphone deals on Amazon.

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is currently available for Rs. 42,999 on Amazon. It boasts a 6.5-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display. It is IP68 water and dust resistant. The smartphone is powered by an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural Engine. It is equipped with a dual-camera system with 12 megapixels ultra-wide and wide cameras. The front 12 megapixel front camera comes with portrait mode, 4K video, and slo-mo. The Apple iPhone 11 supports both fast and wireless charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is selling for Rs. 18,999, down from its earlier price of Rs. 22,999. It is equipped with a 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED Dot display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-core having a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 108 megapixel primary camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide, 2 megapixels, and 5 megapixel macro lens. The front selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a large 5020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi 9 Activ

The Redmi 9 Activ is available for Rs. 8,499, down from its earlier price of Rs. 9,499. It has a 6.53 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Helio G35 processor with clock speeds of up to 2.3GHz. The Redmi 9 Activ is equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 10W wired charger.

Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime is available for Rs. 11,499, down from its earlier price of Rs. 14,999. It has a 6.5 inch FHD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The Redmi 10 Prime is equipped with a large 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S is available for Rs. 13,999, down from its earlier price of Rs. 16,999. It has a 6.43 inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has a quad rear camera setup with 64 megapixel primary camera, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, 2 megapixels macro, and a portrait lens 13 megapixel front selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is available for Rs. 29,999. It has a 6.43 inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel primary camera and a 32 megapixel front selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI paired with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on OxygenOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11. It has a large 4,500 mAh battery.