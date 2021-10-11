Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fire-Boltt 360 smartwatch available with a discount

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has brought down the pricing of several devices for a limited period. It also includes smartwatches and fitness trackers that are selling at up to 60 per cent discount. While there are a lot of good smartwatches on offer, we want to bring your attention to the deal being offered on the Fire-Boltt 360. This affordable watch is selling at a discounted price of Rs 2,499, down from the launch price of Rs 3,499. Now that's a flat Rs 1000 price drop on its original price, making it a fantastic deal.

Fire-Boltt 360 is a great option for someone looking for an entry-level offering, especially at this discounted price. That said, it is worth noting that only the Gold colour option has received a price cut. This is a lightweight watch weighing 51gms. Boltt 360 has a round design with a dial placed to its right. It comes with a 1.3-inch HD colour display. The watch features a rotating UI, unlike the list view on other smartwatches/fitness trackers. It has a bunch of watch faces that can be accessed via the Boltt companion app.

The smartwatch is equipped with an SPO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, a heart rate sensor for 24/7 tracking, a BP tracker and a Blood pressure sensor which is quite rare in this segment. The Fire-Boltt 360 comes with IP67 water resistance, which means it can at least survive a few splashes.

Furthermore, the smartwatch has a host of sports tracking modes, including cycling, skipping, badminton, swimming, running, walking, football, and basketball. Other features include meditative Sleep tracking, weather forecast, music control and remote camera capture. Surprisingly the watch also comes with more than 2000 games.

The Fire-Boltt 360 allows you to check notifications from Facebook, WhatsApp, SMS, Twitter, Instagram, and more. Fire-Boltt claims up to 8 days of battery life on this device.