Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale dates announced: here's everything we know about it

Amazon and Flipkart are back with their biggest sale events in India. Both Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Big Billion sale events are scheduled to go live on September 23, and the companies will offer a host of offers and deals on smartphones, PCs, audio products, and more. So far, Flipkart has said that its sale event will conclude on September 30, while Amazon is yet to clarify sale-end details. Going by the past record, Amazon's sale event may last over a week.

Apart from offering sale discounts, customers will also get to enjoy deals like extended warranty, free delivery, and no-cost EMI payment method a slew of products. If you're planning to upgrade your tech this festive season, here's a look at deals and discounts to be offered during the upcoming sale event.



Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022



-This year, the Flipkart sale is sponsored by Noise, Asus and Poco, so you can expect some more discounts from these brands.

- Flipkart has partnered with ICICI and Axis Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount over and above the flat discount for its upcoming Big Billion Days sale. A dedicated site highlights some of the most attractive phones to be available with a temporary price cut and deals. These include Poco F4, Pixel 6a, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Motorola Edge 30, Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G and Samsung F13.

- If you are looking for a premium Android phone, the Google Pixel 6a will be available for Rs 34,199 during the sale - a Rs 9,800 discount over its sticker price. Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs 3,500 off if customers choose a prepaid payment option. This brings the effective price down to Rs 30,699. Moreover, Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cardholders will get another Rs 3,000 discount, which will further down the price of Google Pixel 6a to Rs 27,699, effectively.

-If you want an iPhone, then the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will also get a big discount. Sadly, details on that are still awaited.

- The Flipkart Big Billion Sale is also offering up to 40 per cent off gaming laptops and up to 80 per cent off on monitors and printers. Those interested in buying TV and other electronic appliances will also get up to 80 per cent off.



Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022



- Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards and EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards.

- As expected, Amazon will offer a host of deals and offers on smartphones, consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen Appliances, TVs, Groceries, and more at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

-Smartphones like iPhone 13 and the newly launched iQOO 9T will also get an off. The iPhone 13 is expected to get a big discount since the company recently launched the iPhone 14. Currently, the iPhone 13 carries an MRP of Rs 69,900.

-Amazon will also offer massive discounts on smartphone brands including Realme, Xiaomi and OnePlus. The OnePlus phones, including the Nord CE 2 Lite (Rs. 18,999), the Nord 2 (Rs 27,999) and others will be sold at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

- If you're a fan of Samsung phones, the Galaxy M32 5G's price in India will go below Rs 20,000. It may even touch the Rs 15,000-mark. The smartphone is currently available on Amazon for Rs 18,999.

- Amazon has also slashed the price of the iPhone 12 and now is available at the discounted rate of Rs 52,999. The iPhone was originally priced at Rs 65,990.