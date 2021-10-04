Amazon Great Indian Festival has Fossil Gen 5 available at massive Rs 8,000 discount, check details

The extravaganza of festive offers is underway on all shopping websites, but only a few deals have stood out so far. Away from the world of smartphone deals, Amazon has an amazing offer for a smartwatch. It is the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch that runs Google's Wear OS, which brings the power of Android to your wrist. But only if you buy it. And what else could be a better time to go shopping for a smartwatch than now?

Let us talk about the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch before I tell you about the offer.

The Fossil Gen 5 was launched back in 2019. It is a premium smartwatch that comes in several variants, including one with a stainless steel strap. The looks are great but the hardware is even better. Considering it is a two-year-old smartwatch, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform is fast enough to take care of your smartwatch needs. The smartwatch's 1.25-inch display is very bright and responsive. There is a good real-time heart rate monitor and a calorie counter on the smartwatch, but it lacks a SpO2 monitor because back then, oximeters on smartwatches were not common.

Wear OS means you can enjoy apps such as Google Assistant and Google Maps on the smartwatch. Because of the software, the Fossil Gen 5 will work best with an Android phone, but you can also use it with an iPhone with restricted functionality. The smartwatch can be managed using the Wear OS app on either platform.

Fossil Gen 5 deal

Fossil Gen 5 is down to its lowest price of Rs 14,995 right now. This is a straight-up discount of Rs 8,000 as the original price of the smartwatch was Rs 22,995. You can go to Amazon and get this offer right now, along with bank discounts, which include a 10 per cent discount of Rs 1,499. The effective price will be Rs 13,496. You can also go to Fossil's online store or offline store to buy the Gen 5 at the new price, but there is no credit card offer.

Fossil recently launched the Gen 6 smartwatch in India at the price of Rs 23,995, which is Rs 1,000 more than the launch price of the previous-generation smartwatch. The Gen 6 comes with a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, a real-time heart rate monitor, a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, and a SpO2 sensor. Fossil also launched the Gen 5E smartwatch sometime back and it was an incremental upgrade over the Gen 5. All the smartwatches come with Wear OS software.