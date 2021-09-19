Amazon Great Indian Festival: HDFC Bank instant discount, deals on smartphones, and more products teased

Amazon's annual Great Indian Festival sale has been announced. The sale dates are yet to be revealed. The official teaser shows that Amazon will offer big discount offers on smartphones, smart TV, laptops, smartwatches, truly wireless earbuds, and all other electronics during the Great Indian Festival sale. The deals have not been revealed yet.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2021 dates are yet to be confirmed, but the probable timeline seems like early October. Amazon confirmed the participating bank at the upcoming Great Indian Sale 2021. HDFC Bank has partnered with Amazon to offer an additional 10 percent discount with debit and credit cards.

In order to maximise savings Amazon is offering the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card that offers 5% Cash Back in your Amazon Pay balance and also Rs. 750 joining bonus.

Bajaj Finserv will be offering No Cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards with credit limits up to Rs. 1 Lakh. Additionally, Amazon as a part of the Great Indian Festival sale will also be offering exchange offers with up to Rs. 25,000.

Like every year, Amazon Prime members will get access to the sale one day prior to non-prime members. To get a Prime member today, you will need to pay Rs 329 for three months and Rs 999 for a year. Just head over to the Amazon Prime website to get the subscription.

Various electronics accessories will be available on Amazon with up to a 40 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The whole range of Amazon products as Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV will be available at steep discounts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 with exclusive launches during the Amazon sale.

Products like smart TVs and other home appliances will be available with a massive discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.