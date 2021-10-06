Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here are some amazing offers on wireless earphones you should check out

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that went live on October 3 is still on. If you haven't bought anything from Amazon yet, you still have a chance while the sale lasts. Amazon is offering deals and discounts across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, home appliances and other products. Additionally, selected buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent. However, the offer is only valid for HDFC cardholders.

Amazon is also offering scores of deals on audio products including speakers, wireless earphones, headphones and more. So here are some of the handpicked deals on wireless earphones you should not miss

boAt Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 is possibly one of the cheapest earphones you can buy on Amazon right now. The boAt Airdopes are available on Amazon for Rs 899. Buyers can get a further discount of Rs 100 using the coupon available. The earbuds feature a pebble-shaped design and the best bit about the earbuds is that it comes with a battery percentage display on the box. The earbuds come with Bluetooth V5.0, the earbuds offer a playback time of 14 hours and more.



Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones

Mivi Collar Flash neckband is being sold for Rs 699 during Amazon Great Indian sale. The deal is only applicable till the sale lasts. The earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers that provides deep and powerful bass. In terms of battery, the earphones offer a total playtime of 20 hours. The earphones also come with fast charging tech that can offer a total playtime of 10 hours on a 10-min charge.



Soundcore Anker True Wireless In-Ear Earphones

Soundcore Anker True Wireless In-Ear Earphones is available on Amazon for Rs 2,754. Additionally, buyers can get a discount of 10 percent If they make the payment using HDFC Bank cards. The earbuds come with four wingtips and ear tips of different sizes. The earphones are equipped with Graphene drivers that is responsible for providing deep and resonant bass. In terms of battery life, the Anker True Wireless provide a total playtime of 12-hour. It also comes with PUSH and GOTM Technology simplifies the setup process so the last-paired device automatically connects on startup

ANT AUDIO Treble 900 Wireless

ANT AUDIO Treble 900 Wireless is probably the cheapest headphone you can buy on Amazon. The headphone is offered at a never-seen-before price of Rs 799 during the Amazon Great Indian sale. The headphone is equipped with 40mm drivers with HD sound with super bass.