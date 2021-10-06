Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here are top smartphone deals under Rs 25,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has been offering great deals over the years now. And that remains true for the ongoing 2021 sale too, which began on October 3. Plenty of good midrange smartphones have received a price cut as part of this sale. Plus, you can avail of additional discounts through bank offers.

So, if you were planning for an upgrade, this is just the right time. You can grab smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 11X and more at a much lower price. Keeping that in mind, we have listed the top smartphone deals under Rs 25,000.

OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord is the cheapest OnePlus device available in the country at a starting price of Rs 22,999. The device sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is further paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. OnePlus Nord CE features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. This device can be purchased for as low as Rs 22,999 (8GB/128GB variant) during the ongoing sale.

Mi 11X

The Mi 11X is another enticing mid-range smartphone. It can be purchased for as low as Rs 19,999, including HDFC bank offers. Even if you keep the bank discount aside, the device sells for Rs 26,999, which is Rs 3000 lesser than the original price.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It ships with a powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel lens for a selfie. Mi 11X is powered by a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The highly popular Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (6GB/128GB variant) has been reduced to Rs 19,499. And with additional bank offers, you can grab it for as low as 17,549. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. An octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the smartphone, which is further coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The device features a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a 5020mAh battery with 33W charging support.

iQOO Z5 5G

The recently launched iQQO Z5 5G went on sale today. While the device is priced at Rs 23,990, users can avail of an additional discount of Rs 1500 through a coupon. The iQOO Z5 sports a 6.67-inch display IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778 SoC, further paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. iQOO Z5 gets a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone is available in a sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Vivo V21e 5G sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 44-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device gets a 4000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Vivo V21e, with a price drop of Rs 2000, is available for Rs 22,990 in this sale.