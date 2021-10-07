Amazon Great Indian Festival: HP Pavilion Aero laptop with flat Rs 10,000 discount is a fantastic deal

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale went live on October 3 and will go on for a month. Amazon is offering scores of deals across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and more. The discounts are available across all price points and Amazon is also offering deals on some of the newly-launched products. Additionally, the buyers can also exchange their old products for new ones. Amazon will also provide bank offers on selected products, and it is only available for selected bank cardholders.

We have spotted a deal on the HP Pavilion Aero 13, which was launched in India in August. The laptop, touted as HP's lightest AMD-based consumer notebook to date, was launched in India for Rs 79,999. However, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers can get the device at a flat discount of Rs 10,000. This means that the laptop can be bought at a price of Rs 69,999. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can also get upto Rs 17,990 in return for their old device. Additionally, buyers can also make the payment using the HDFC Bank credit card and get upto Rs 1500 off.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is lightweight and comes with a built-in Alexa and a fingerprint reader. It is the first-ever HP laptop featuring a 90 per cent screen-to-body-ratio and has been made with sustainable, recycled material.

In terms of specifications, HP Pavilion Aero 13 features a 13.3-inch display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The laptop runs on Windows 10 out of the box and it is eligible for Windows 11 upgrade.

The Aero 13 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor options and coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

For connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB Type-C 10Gbps port, two USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a combo jack for headphones and microphone.

As far as the battery is concerned, HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a pretty solid battery despite a slim form factor. The laptop is backed by a 45Whr battery that can last up to 10.5 hours per HP. It includes dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen and a 720p HD webcam. The Pavilion Aero 13 measures 297x209x16.9 mm and weighs less than 1kg.