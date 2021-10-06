Amazon Great Indian Festival: HP Victus gaming laptop available with massive Rs 7,000 discount

Another gem from among the series of laptop deals on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is an ongoing offer on the HP Victus. HP Victus variant with Ryzen 5 processor is available for a price of Rs 61,990 during the festive sale on the e-commerce website. This marks a discount of around Rs 7,000 on the HP laptop.

For those unaware, HP launched Victus as part of its gaming line of laptops earlier this year in India. The laptop comes in both AMD and Intel options and the variant in focus usually retails for Rs 68,990. During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has priced the Victus at Rs 61,990, along with additional offers that can be applied on top of the discount.

For instance, a total of eight bank offers can provide an additional discount of up to Rs 1,750 on the purchase of the laptop. In addition, buyers can avail of 10X CashPoints, cashback and no-cost EMI options on the HP Victus under the sale. Most of these offers are applicable on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Amazon is also running an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,900 on the HP Victus Ryzen 5 during its Great Indian Festival sale. Other ways to save money include signing up for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for a cashback of Rs 600, or paying through Amazon Pay Later for a Rs 50 cashback. There is also a partner offer with which buyers can get a minimum of 4 months of Audible membership for free along with the laptop.

As for the laptop itself, the HP Victus comes with a 5th-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor that has six cores, a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and can be clocked up to 4.2 GHz. There is an 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM backing the device along with 512 GB storage.

Its display spans across 16.1-inch diagonally and features FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness. Graphics are taken care of by 4 GB GDDR6 dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home with a free upgrade to Windows 11 as well as pre-installed Microsoft Office Home. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3 USB 3.0 ports and 1 HDMI port. There is a 70Wh battery and with it, the laptop weighs 2.48 Kg