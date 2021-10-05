Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 11 at Rs 33,999 is a deal you can grab, here is how it works

Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival sale that started on October 3. The e-commerce website is offering discounts across categories including smartphones. Several smartphones from popular brands are up for grabs at discounted prices.

When it comes to premium smartphone devices, the first company that comes to mind is Apple. Apple's iPhones have become a status symbol. They offer a simple and unique interface, thanks to the iOS operating system these phones run on. However, iPhones can be quite expensive and out of the reach for most of us. This is no longer the case, especially if you are looking to buy a new iPhone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

iPhone 11 is currently available for Rs. 38,999 on Amazon, down from its earlier retail price of Rs. 49,900. The smartphone's price can further be brought down to Rs. 33,999 using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit card offers. Depending on your HDFC card, you can avail of a further discount on the Rs. 38,999 price tag. Even ICICI Bank customers with ICICI Bank Amazon credit cards can earn 5% unlimited cashback in their Amazon Pay account. Further, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 13,500 off on exchanging your old smartphone.

Apple's iPhone 11 succeeded the iPhone XR, and it features a 6.1-inch LCD display that is called Liquid Retina HD Display by Apple. It features a 1792 x 828 resolution, a 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 nits max brightness. The iPhone 11 features a glass body that comes in six different colours: White, Black, Yellow, RED, Purple, and Green.

Apple iPhone 11 has the same A13 processor and 64GB of onboard storage. It is IP68 water and dust-resistant. It has a dual-camera system with 12 megapixels ultra-wide and 12 megapixel wide cameras. It has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera for selfies and video calling.

iPhone 11 supports both wireless and fast charging. It has a Face ID for secure authentication and ships with iOS 14 that is upgradeable to the latest iOS 15.