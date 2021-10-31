Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 12 Pro at around Rs 95,000 is a decent deal on the phone

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is currently going on. The sale kicked off on October 3 and will end on November 2. The American e-commerce giant is offering steep discounts on products across categories including smartphones. The deal on Apple's 2020 flagship iPhone 12 Pro is one you should not miss.

The iPhone 12 series is available in four models: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB variant is currently available for Rs. 95,900 on Amazon, down from its launch price of Rs. 119,900. The price can further be reduced by Rs. 1,250 using Bank discounts, this effectively brings down the price to Rs. 94,650.

iPhone 12 Pro sports a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield to provide sturdiness and durability. The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, a 12 megapixel wide primary camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide lens, and a telephoto sensor. There is a 12 megapixel front selfie camera.

It has a LiDAR Scanner for night mode portraits, faster autofocus in low light, and a next level AR experience. The powerful cameras allow you to shoot and edit videos in 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision. The night mode on the iPhone allows you to capture stunning photos even in low light conditions. It is powered by Apple's in-house A14 Bionic Chip with a next-generation Neural Engine Processor.

It has support for dual SIM and built-in stereo speakers. It is IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant. Apple iPhone 12 is available in four colour options; Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, Silver. The smartphone runs on iOS 14 and is 5G enabled.

The iPhone Pro makes use of a shiny steel frame instead of matte aluminium in the iPhone 12. Apple claims the iPhone 12 series of phones are up to 50 percent faster than other smartphones, and about 40 percent faster than the iPhone 11 series of phones.

Among the various connectivity options, the iPhone 12 has Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and NFC. It is extremely lightweight, weighing just 162g. It also supports various Magsafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. Apple iPhone 12 Pro offers a large battery that provides up to 17 hours of video playback.