Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone XR at Rs 32,999 is a great entry point to the Apple ecosystem

The e-commerce giant Amazon is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale, where the company is offering steep discounts and deals on several products across categories including smartphones.

Smartphones are versatile devices that offer the flexibility to carry your work or entertainment with you wherever you go. If you are looking for a new smartphone that has an excellent build quality and is performance-oriented then check out this great deal where Apple's XR is available for Rs. 32,999 on Amazon, down from its earlier price of Rs. 47,900.

The Apple iPhone XR features Apple's all-new Liquid Retina 6.1-inch display. It is both dust and waterproof. The XR has a single 12MP wide lens primary rear camera that helps you capture and create photos like never before. It uses machine learning to keep people in the foreground in sharp focus against an artfully blurred background. It can also record 4K videos at 60fps. The front 7MP camera delivers stunning picture quality for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with Face ID and Apple Pay. It is powered by a fast A12 Bionic chip that enables a smooth transition between multiple apps.

The Apple iPhone XR supports wireless and fast charging. It is both water and dust resistant, it has Face ID for secure authentication. It comes preloaded with iOS 14. Though this device was launched back in 2018, it remains a good choice for those looking for an iPhone at a bargain price.

Even though the Apple iPhone XR is already selling at a discount of Rs. 15,000, Amazon is still offering further discounts to certain Credit Cardholders. American Express credit card holders can avail of a further 10% instant discount on their purchase capped at a maximum of Rs. 1,750.

Similarly, Citibank credit cardholders can avail of a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions. Rupay credit cardholders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 500, while RBL bank credit cardholders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions.