Amazon Great Indian Festival: Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earphones at under Rs 5,000 is a steal deal

Amazon Great Indan Festival sale is on and if you haven't bought anything so far, you still have a couple of days left. Amazon is offering scores of deals and discounts on products across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, audio products. Amazon is also offering bank offers and cashback on various products. Additionally, buyers can also exchange their old products for new ones.

Amazon is offering crazy discounts on some premium wireless earphones as well that include brands like Sony and Jabra. We have spotted an unmissable deal on a Jabra Elite 65t. The wireless earphones were launched back in 2018 for Rs 14,999. However, the earphones are now being sold for Rs 4499. This is an unmissable deal that has been consistently rated as one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds ever made.

The Jabra 65t comes with a decent sound profile, decent battery life of over five hours, and it uses a water and dustproof design. It takes around two hours to completely charge the device. However, it shouldn't be an issue if you keep the device on charge overnight. The reviewers have rated the earphones as rich, clear and fulsome In particular, the earphones have been rated to be excellent buds while making and receiving calls. However, it is also important to note that the Jabra 65t also has a successor which is called the Abram 75t. The earphones are priced at Rs 15,999, these earbuds are available during the Amazon sale for Rs 7,999, so users save Rs 8000. The earphones come with ANC and good battery life. The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless active noise cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth earbuds are a premium pair of earbuds that house many useful features.

In terms of battery, the Jabra 65t comes with 24 hours of battery time with the ANC on and have a pocket-friendly charging case. It is also a great device for calling as well. To enable the ANC, users will be required to use the Sound+ app the first time. Once the ANC is enabled, users can toggle between ANC and Hear Through via their earbud buttons. It is also IP55 rated which will safeguard the device against dust and water.