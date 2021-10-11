Amazon Great Indian Festival: Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop available with over Rs 7,500 discount

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop is available with a fantastic deal during the ongoing Amazon sale. And, considering this is a gaming machine, you can expect it to handle multitasking with ease apart from casual games and more.

Laptops have seen a steep rise in pricing in recent times. Hence, one would have to shell out a lot of money to get a decent gaming laptop. But you will be able to save a lot of money if you make a purchase at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale has brought a lot of exciting deals on gaming laptops. Plus, there are additional bank discounts to make the deals even more lucrative.

Users of American Express, Citi Bank, and RBL Bank are eligible to avail of these discounts. According to terms and conditions, the consumer can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1750. The minimum order to get this instant discount differs for each bank. The new bank offers are valid until October 12.

We have spotted a fantastic deal on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop. The laptop was launched in December last year at a starting price of Rs 75,990. However, it is now selling at a discounted price of Rs 69,990. The price can be further reduced via bank offers. To cross verify and find the final discounted amount, we added a Citibank credit card which reduced the price down to 68,490. So you can save up to Rs 7500 on this beefy laptop, making it a steal deal.

The Lenovo Legion 5 features a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with a max clock speed of 4GHz. The CPU is paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphic card. There's 1TB of HDD storage and an additional 256GB of SSD storage.

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes with a TrueStrike keyboard with backlit keys. It also gets additional features like Coldfront 2.0 for thermal efficiency, Rapid Charge Pro for fast charging and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the system voltage and fan speed. Lenovo claims up to 8 hours of battery life in Hybrid mode. The Laptop sports a 720p webcam with a shutter for privacy. There are 2W Harman Kardon speakers on this laptop. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 and more.