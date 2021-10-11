Amazon Great Indian Festival: Lenovo V15 with 15.6-inch display available with massive discount

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival has a plethora of exciting deals on offer. This also includes laptops that are selling at up to 50 per cent discount as part of the ongoing sale. Plus, there are bank discounts to make the overall deal even sweeter. So if you were planning to buy a laptop, there might not be a better time than this. In fact, we have spotted a great deal on Lenovo V15. The laptop with a massive discount is now selling for Rs 38,490, down from its earlier price of Rs 49,080.

Apart from this, users of American Express, Citi Bank, and RBL Bank are eligible to avail of these discounts. According to terms and conditions, the consumer can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1750. The minimum order to get this instant discount differs for each bank. The new bank offers are valid until October 12, i.e. tomorrow.

The Lenovo V15 features a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. An 11th gen Core-i3 chipset powers it. This is a dual-core chipset with a max clock speed of 4.1GHz and a 6MB cache. The discounted model on offers gets 4GB of DDR4 RAM, which is expandable up to 12GB. There's 256GB of SSD storage available on the laptop.

Port options on Lenovo V15 include two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides this, it comes with a spillproof keyboard and Dolby powered 1.5W speakers. The Lenovo has a 38Wh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 5.5 hours. Moreover, it comes with rapid charge technology that can charge this laptop up to 80 per cent in an hour.