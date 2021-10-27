Amazon Great Indian Festival: LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV at Rs 37,499 is a great offer worth checking

Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently going on offering some great deals across categories including Smart TVs, mobiles, laptops, electronics appliances, etc. This time Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is one month long. If you have missed or not been able to grab some of the best deals.

Smart TVs offer the ability to connect to WiFi directly from your TV and stream your favourite shows, movies, or music. With the rise of online streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and Hotstar, many prefer to watch their favourite shows and movies online than on television. You save on the cost of having a regular DTH and can stream HD videos provided you have a good WiFi connection. If you are considering upgrading your TV without spending too much, check out this great offer from Amazon.

The LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV is available for Rs. 37,499, down from its earlier price of Rs. 59,990. It is a 4K smart TV offering from the South Korean electronics giant with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz, reducing blur and rendering clear motion images. The active HDR technology on this TV provides delicate detail and lifelike colour with a wider range of contrast. The AI-assisted LG magic remote lets you voice operate your smart TV, easily and effectively.

You can mirror your smartphone or tablet's screen onto this smart TV. The 20W powerful speakers with Dolby digital plus and DTS support provide the ultimate sound and bass experience with a built-in woofer. The LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV is a 4K smart TV that has 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting the various devices. It supports all online streaming platforms and offers a wide viewing angle, which means the picture can be seen clearly from every angle.

Additionally, the American e-commerce giant is offering a further 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for ICICI Bank credit card holders. Similarly, Kotak Bank debit card holders can avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 and Kotak Bank credit card holders can avail an instant discount of 10% up to Rs. 1,500. There is also a 10% instant discount available for RuPay debit cards and ICICI bank debit cards.