Amazon Great Indian Festival: Mi 11X available with Rs 6,000 discount, here is how the deal works

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has been bringing some crazy deals over the years, and this year is no different. While a plethora of products is selling at discounted prices, we want to bring your attention to a specific deal being offered on Mi 11X. This mid-range smartphone introduced at a starting price of Rs 29,999 can now be purchased for as low as Rs 20,999. So let's quickly break down this deal to find out how it works.

The M11X is selling at a discounted price of Rs 26,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 29,999. To add to that, you can get an additional Rs 6,000 off via purchase through HDFC Bank credit cards. The offer can be availed through only HDFC Bank cards for a minimum purchase of Rs 22,000. With this offer applied, your checkout amount will drop down to just Rs 20,999. At a total discount of Rs 9000, the Mi 11X is a steal deal.

If you're aren't already convinced, I bet you will after looking at the specs and features of the Mi 11X. The smartphone has a beautiful looking glass sandwich design on the rear. While on the front, it gets a centred punch-hole display with minimal bezels. The Mi 11X is made available in three colour options Celestial silver, Lunar White and Cosmic Black.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the device sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR 10 certified. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset clocked at 3.2GHz, which is further paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can check out our Mi 11X review here.

In the camera department, the Mi 11X gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it gets a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. The rear cameras on Mi 11X can shoot 4K 30 FPS videos and slow-motion videos at 1080p 960 FPS.

The Mi 11X is powered by a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is a 5G capable device with n77 and n78 band support. The smartphone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The Mi 11X is a fantastic deal for most users. There's absolutely no device that offers a Snapdragon 870 chipset at this price. Plus, you get a decent set of cameras, IP53 dust and water resistance and an E4 AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.