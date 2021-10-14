Amazon Great Indian Festival: Noise ColorFit Pulse is an excellent budget smartwatch deal

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale went live on October 3. The sale would be live till November 3. Amazon is offering tons of deals and discounts on products across categories including smartwatches, smartphones, tablets, laptops and other electronics appliances. Amazon is also offering discount coupons, cashback and bank offers. To further sweeten the deal, the buyers can also exchange their old products for new ones.

Amazon is also offering crazy deals on budget smartwatches. So if you have been planning to buy a budget smartwatch, you should check out the deals on Noise smartwatches. Amazon is offering a discount on Noise ColorFit Pulse. The smartwatch, which was launched a couple of days ago for Rs 2499, is now being offered at Rs 1999. The smartwatch is offered in six colours. It is one of the cheapest smartwatches available in the market right now.

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. The Noise ColorFit Pulse gives users an option to choose from 60+ cloud-based watch faces or customise them as per their preference. The watch also comes with eight sports modes including indoor running, trekking, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, yoga and others.

The watch can monitor your blood oxygen (Spo2 levels), real-time heart rate, and provide a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality such as deep sleep, light sleep and wake-up time. The watch features a square-shaped dial with a silicone strap.

Amazon is also offering discounts on Noise ColorFit Ultra, Noise ColorFit Pro 3. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3, which was launched in India, a couple of months ago for Rs 3999 but during the Amazon sale, the smartwatch is being sold for Rs 3,299. Additionally, buyers can get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on Citibank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions. The watch is offered in colours including Jet Black, Rose Pink, Smoke Grey, Jet Blue, Smoke Green, and Rose Red.

Similarly, the Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 2999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The watch was launched in India for Rs 4499 but because of the sale, the price of the budget smartwatch has been slashed.