Amazon Great Indian Festival: Noise ColorFit Ultra at Rs 2,999 is a great budget smartwatch deal

It is that time of the year again when you can get practically anything at discounted rates. It is because the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which went live on October 3, is still on. Amazon is offering deals and discounts on products across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, laptops, earphones, headphones, home appliances and more. To further sweeten the deals, Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on selected products

We have spotted one such deal on a budget smartwatch by Noise. The Noise Ultra Colorfit smartwatch is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 2999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The watch was launched in India for Rs 4499 but because of the sale, the price of the budget smartwatch has been slashed.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a 1.75-inch TrueView display with a resolution of 320×385 pixels. The watch resembles the Apple Watch a lot and comes with very thin bezels around the corners. It comes with sensors including SpO2 tracker, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker, step tracker and more. The watch can be used to track upto 60 sports activities including running, cycling, swimming and more. The Noise ColourFit Ultra also remains users to wash hands, do breathing exercises, drink water and more.

The watch despite its huge screen size weighs around 47 grams and comes with 22mm detachable silicon straps. As far as the battery is concerned, the company claims that the Noise ColorFit Ultra can last for up to 9 days on a single charge on 30 days on standby. It takes around 2 hours to refill the juice completely and comes with a magnetic charger.

We at India Today Tech got a chance to review the smartwatch and here is what we felt about the Noise Ultra Colorfit smartwatch: The Noise ColorFit Ultra looks excellent and feels great on your wrist. It is sturdy and would last you a long time. The watch is equipped with fitness trackers, including the blood oxygen tracker, the heart rate monitor, all of which are fairly accurate. The Noise ColorFir Ultra also has a good battery that can easily last a week on a single charge. The watch has a very vibrant display with smartwatch-like icons. The icons are big and legible and a pure delight for people who are concerned about graphics. Overall, the performance is pretty satisfactory, and If you want a watch that looks premium on a budget, you should definitely consider the Noise ColourFit Ultra.