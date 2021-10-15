Amazon Great Indian Festival: Nokia Power Earbuds Lite available with big discount, here is how it works

Amazon is selling headphones and earphones at up to 80 per cent discount as part of the ongoing sale. While there are a lot of good earphone deals, we want to draw your attention towards the deal being offered on the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. The TWS earphones were launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 3499. However, they can now be availed for just Rs 1499 with a massive discount of Rs 2000. Thus making it a steal deal.

Even if there are doubts on whether the Nokia Power Earbuds are worth Rs 3499 or not, it is clear that they are more than good enough at their sale price of Rs 1499.

You can buy the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite here

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite has an in-ear design. It is IPX7 rated which means it can at least withstand a few splashes. While the charging case measures 68x36x31 mm, the earbud has a dimension of 25x23.8x23 mm. The case has a USB Type-C port and LED indicators for charging. Moreover, the device weighs 55 grams.

The TWS earphone features 6mm graphene drivers which claim to offer a good enough sound output. It has Bluetooth 5.0 with touch controls for turning music on or off, taking calls and more. The earbuds are powered by a 50mAh cell and can run upto 5 hours. But with the 300mAh battery powered case battery life can be extended upto 30 hours. The total battery life adds up to 35 hours, which is quite good for a pair of budget TWS earphones.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite are available with a massive discount of Rs 2000 and it is undoubtedly a great option to consider for this price. The device offers a nice looking design, decent sound output and excellent battery life.