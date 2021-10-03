Amazon Great Indian Festival now live: Deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone XR, and more iPhone offers

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale kicked off on October 3 and there are some great deals and discounts one can grab. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, Apple's previous-generation iPhones are available at a discount.

Apple's iPhones, besides being a status symbol, also offer great technology and specifications. The Retina display is vivid and great for watching videos or playing games. The iOS interface is simple to use and very responsive. Whether you are an iOS fan looking to upgrade your iPhone or thinking about switching to an iPhone, here are the top deals we think you should not miss.

iPhone 11

Apple's 2019 flagship iPhone 11 still packs a punch thanks to its advanced specifications, great display, and strong camera performance. Its original selling price was Rs. 49,999 but you can purchase the phone at a discounted price of Rs. 38,999. It offers 64GB of board storage and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display. Its dual-camera setup in the rear with a 12 megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel wide lens along with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera. It is powered by Apple's third-generation A13 Bionic chip and supports fast charging.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro was part of Apple's flagship lineup last year. It is available for Rs. 99,900, a discount of Rs. 20,000 over its original retail price of Rs. 1,19,900. The iPhone 12 Pro offers 128GB of onboard storage and boasts a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. The ceramic shield provides increased safety to your iPhone. It has a triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras. It has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front selfie camera. It is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and supports fast and wireless charging.

iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 32,999 down from its original selling price of Rs. 47,900. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display and offers 64GB of internal storage. It is IP67 water and dust-resistant. It has a single 12-megapixel wide camera and a 7-megapixel TrueDepth front selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip and supports fast as well as wireless charging.

iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 is available for Rs. 29,900. It offers 32GB of internal storage and runs on iOS 12. It has a 4.7-inch Retina LCD display. It is IP67 water and dust-resistant. It offers a single rear 12-megapixel wide camera and a 7 megapixel front HD camera. It has a Touch ID for secure authentication. It is powered by an A10 Fusion Chip.